Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.59.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. Amazon.com has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $161.73.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.8% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

