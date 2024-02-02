Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Roth Mkm from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $178.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amazon.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Price Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.73. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a P/E ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 6,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $961,968.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,129. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,911 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $237,686,000 after buying an additional 13,060 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,810 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,901,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 99,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $322,956,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,721 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.