Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AMZN. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.02.

NASDAQ AMZN traded up $10.39 on Friday, reaching $169.67. The stock had a trading volume of 46,039,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,505,891. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $171.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $73,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,813,945.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $73,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,560 shares in the company, valued at $17,813,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% during the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

