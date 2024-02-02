Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Increased to $225.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at JMP Securities from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.59.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amazon.com

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $151.51 and a 200-day moving average of $140.48. Amazon.com has a one year low of $88.12 and a one year high of $161.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.78, for a total transaction of $76,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,960,816.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amazon.com

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.