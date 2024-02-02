Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wedbush

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $210.00 to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 38.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.18.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $159.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.48.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 over the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 4.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after buying an additional 32,038,029 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after buying an additional 3,970,330 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after buying an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after buying an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

