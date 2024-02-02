Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $205.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 28.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.16.

AMZN opened at $159.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $151.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.48. Amazon.com has a 52 week low of $88.12 and a 52 week high of $161.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total value of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.19, for a total transaction of $446,752.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,151,298.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,329 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,853 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wynn Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 4,709 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,338 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,281,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,775 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 23,630 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,590,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

