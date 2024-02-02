Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $159.28, but opened at $169.19. Amazon.com shares last traded at $169.50, with a volume of 28,318,727 shares traded.

The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $169.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $176.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.59.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,904 shares in the company, valued at $17,048,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 21,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $3,128,961.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,064,055 shares in the company, valued at $294,458,086.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 10,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,555,317.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,048,918.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,329 shares of company stock worth $8,807,853. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BIP Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 13,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 431,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,540,000 after buying an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 696,968 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $105,897,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares in the last quarter. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Stock Up 6.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $151.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

