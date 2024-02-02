Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Free Report) – William Blair upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ameresco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 31st. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ameresco’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMRC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ameresco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Ameresco in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameresco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.62.

Ameresco Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of AMRC opened at $21.85 on Friday. Ameresco has a one year low of $18.40 and a one year high of $65.64. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.08.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). Ameresco had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $335.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ameresco

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 1.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 3.7% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameresco by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $658,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.19 per share, for a total transaction of $145,950.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,109,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 10,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.50 per share, for a total transaction of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,085,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,922,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris acquired 5,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $145,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,109,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 70,000 shares of company stock worth $1,700,350 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

(Get Free Report)

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Alternative Fuels segments. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.