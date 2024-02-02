American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns “Hold” Rating from Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price objective on the airline’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AAL. BNP Paribas lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.07.

Shares of AAL opened at $14.34 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.75. American Airlines Group has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $19.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.56.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.18. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The company had revenue of $13.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $64,794.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 339,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,049.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Airlines Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

