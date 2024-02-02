American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given New $159.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $157.00 to $159.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the payment services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised American Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler raised American Express from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens raised American Express from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Express from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $186.39.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $203.22 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

