American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Acquired by Equity Investment Corp

Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 495,036 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,753 shares during the quarter. American Express comprises approximately 2.3% of Equity Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Equity Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of American Express worth $73,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 2,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 314 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 83.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE AXP traded up $2.22 on Friday, reaching $205.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,033,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,498,208. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.75. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $205.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.13. The stock has a market cap of $149.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.23.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.41%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler Companies upgraded American Express to a “neutral” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on American Express in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.39.

In other news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total transaction of $3,536,276.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at $21,149,991.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 21,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $3,536,276.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,149,991.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,381 shares of company stock worth $6,769,954 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

