American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Receives $71.71 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American International Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American International Group from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get American International Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American International Group

American International Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $68.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.10. American International Group has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $71.07.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American International Group will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at American International Group

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $1,025,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 365,413,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,984,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 39,008,043 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,244,521,000 after buying an additional 448,904 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after buying an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,407,381 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $673,990,000 after buying an additional 180,340 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of American International Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $736,063,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

(Get Free Report

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.