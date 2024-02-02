American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Purchased by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its stake in American Tower by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,401,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,987,902,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,985,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,932,209,000 after acquiring an additional 251,834 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 44.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,908,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of American Tower by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,231,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,532,063,000 after acquiring an additional 962,800 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Price Performance

AMT stock opened at $192.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $154.58 and a one year high of $225.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.66 billion, a PE ratio of 129.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $208.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.90.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

