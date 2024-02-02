Americana Partners LLC Acquires 650 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,016,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $44.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.13. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $35.68 and a twelve month high of $45.30.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

