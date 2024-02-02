Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 10,623 Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 14,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 854.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 11,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFLV opened at $27.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.68. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.15 and a 12-month high of $27.63.

About Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

