Americana Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 899 Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 899 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,073,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 16,640 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 90.2% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 797,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $205,816,000 after purchasing an additional 378,414 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 8,855 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BDX. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares in the company, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 1.5 %

BDX opened at $242.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.37 billion, a PE ratio of 48.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.43. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $228.62 and a twelve month high of $287.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Articles

