Americana Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 29.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,769 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 754 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 28.2% during the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,137 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 22.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,450 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.60.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.23. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a one year low of $20.17 and a one year high of $75.74.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.18%. This is an increase from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 162.91%.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.