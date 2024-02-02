Americana Partners LLC Buys 1,993 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Americana Partners LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 40.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Cfra upgraded Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Monster Beverage from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Monster Beverage Stock Up 1.7 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $55.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.72. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.39.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $110,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,553 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,599. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Further Reading

