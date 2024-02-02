Americana Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Americana Partners LLC lowered its position in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Free Report) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,557 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 64.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Allison Transmission by 1,706.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 542 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,538.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 721 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 115.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Allison Transmission from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE ALSN opened at $61.45 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.61 and a 12 month high of $61.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $57.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. The company offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Featured Articles

