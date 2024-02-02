Americana Partners LLC Has $381,000 Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Americana Partners LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 48.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in DocuSign by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its position in DocuSign by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on DocuSign from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

DocuSign Stock Performance

DocuSign stock opened at $58.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.39. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.11 and a 52 week high of $69.45.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total transaction of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares in the company, valued at $6,950,620.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,778,215.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $431,769.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,950,620.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,612 shares of company stock worth $7,869,435 over the last 90 days. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DocuSign Profile

(Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Further Reading

