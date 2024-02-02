Americana Partners LLC Has $393,000 Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Americana Partners LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 112.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 15.1% in the third quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 61,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at $201,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 6.0% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 20.9% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target (down from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $560.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.00.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $446.22 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $467.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $66.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.35.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

