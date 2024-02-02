Americana Partners LLC Invests $326,000 in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mike Spanos acquired 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CASY. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $274.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $277.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.26, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $202.13 and a 52 week high of $291.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 17.28%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

