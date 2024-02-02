Americana Partners LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carrier Global

In related news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CARR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Carrier Global

Carrier Global Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $40.28 and a twelve month high of $60.04. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

