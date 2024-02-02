Americana Partners LLC Makes New $370,000 Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors grew its position in Carrier Global by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 78,136,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,094,000 after purchasing an additional 21,529,209 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 712.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,482,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330,140 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 83,676.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,410,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,925,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 11.0% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 80,757,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $297,581,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Carrier Global from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.40.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $46.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.51. Carrier Global Co. has a 1 year low of $40.28 and a 1 year high of $60.04.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

