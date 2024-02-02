Americana Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Xometry were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth approximately $32,504,000. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Xometry by 136.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,255,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,138,000 after acquiring an additional 725,280 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Xometry by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 6,347,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,434,000 after acquiring an additional 628,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $34.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.46 and its 200 day moving average is $22.27. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.45 and a fifty-two week high of $41.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a current ratio of 5.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.84 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Xometry from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xometry from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $29.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Xometry from $26.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Xometry news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $32,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $348,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Matthew Leibel sold 24,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $422,753.48. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,843.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $1,023,567 over the last three months. 19.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

