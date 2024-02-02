Americana Partners LLC Sells 200 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Americana Partners LLC trimmed its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ANET. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 2.8% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Concentrum Wealth Management raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 3,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 0.5% during the third quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total transaction of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.70, for a total value of $433,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,507,198.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300. 18.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks Stock Performance

Shares of ANET stock opened at $262.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.40. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $272.90. The company has a market cap of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 31.16%. On average, research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Arista Networks from $232.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.