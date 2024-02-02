Americana Partners LLC Sells 342 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $491.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $474.22 and a 200-day moving average of $453.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.37 and a 12-month high of $493.98. The company has a market capitalization of $380.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

