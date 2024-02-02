Americana Partners LLC Sells 4,000 Shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Americana Partners LLC lessened its position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in SentinelOne were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 16.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 209,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 30,060 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 10.4% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 21,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in SentinelOne during the third quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 14.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in SentinelOne by 27.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,138 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on S shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.40.

SentinelOne Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE S opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of -21.99 and a beta of 0.70. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.43 and a 12 month high of $28.63.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $164.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.09 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 62.89% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 2,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total value of $42,990.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 412,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,738,844.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 47,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $746,472.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,065,244.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,146,745 shares of company stock worth $26,152,417 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.93% of the company’s stock.

About SentinelOne

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

