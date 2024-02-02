Americana Partners LLC Takes $218,000 Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of BCE by 88.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter worth $27,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in BCE during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in BCE by 120,000.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on BCE in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on BCE from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Securities downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.60.

BCE Stock Up 1.3 %

BCE stock opened at $40.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.59. BCE Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BCE

(Free Report)

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.