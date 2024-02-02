Americana Partners LLC Takes $268,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

ZM opened at $64.85 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.87 and a 1-year high of $85.13. The company has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Insider Transactions at Zoom Video Communications

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 19,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $1,286,869.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at $132,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total transaction of $708,235.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,409 shares of company stock valued at $6,426,713 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

