Americana Partners LLC Takes Position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 108,871.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,633,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,475,000 after purchasing an additional 18,616,003 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 807.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,100,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,858,000 after buying an additional 4,538,247 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 504.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,379,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655,321 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,386,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,699,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $23.26. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $24.53.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

