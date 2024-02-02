Americas Silver Corp to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:USA)

Americas Silver Corp (TSE:USA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Americas Silver in a report released on Tuesday, January 30th. Desjardins analyst J. Egilo anticipates that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $0.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.08) per share.

Americas Silver (TSE:USA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$24.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$27.94 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 42.97% and a negative return on equity of 41.38%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on USA. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.60 to C$0.25 in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Stifel Canada downgraded Americas Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Shares of Americas Silver stock opened at C$0.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.50. Americas Silver has a 52 week low of C$0.28 and a 52 week high of C$0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.42.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

