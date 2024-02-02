Analysts Offer Predictions for NVR, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NYSE:NVR)

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of NVR in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $105.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for NVR’s current full-year earnings is $415.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NVR’s FY2025 earnings at $492.00 EPS.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NVR stock opened at $7,185.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6,847.50 and a 200-day moving average of $6,343.71. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. NVR has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The firm has a market cap of $22.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of NVR by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of NVR by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NVR

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total value of $787,266.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,288.17, for a total transaction of $18,864,510.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company's stock, valued at $671,953,846.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,872 shares of company stock worth $49,205,517. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

