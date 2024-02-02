Analysts Offer Predictions for ProPetro Holding Corp.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of ProPetro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of ProPetro from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

ProPetro Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PUMP stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $913.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 2.27. ProPetro has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.37.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $423.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.46 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

Institutional Trading of ProPetro

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,847,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,672,000 after buying an additional 1,445,598 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,033,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,817,000 after buying an additional 361,312 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,750,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,536,000 after buying an additional 1,381,397 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,584,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,965,000 after buying an additional 289,537 shares during the period. Finally, Towle & Co. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 2,378,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 8,850 shares during the period. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ProPetro

(Get Free Report)

ProPetro Holding Corp., an integrated oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.