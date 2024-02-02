Analysts Set ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Price Target at $7.23

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.23.

CHPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut ChargePoint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ChargePoint from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut ChargePoint from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ChargePoint from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

NYSE CHPT opened at $2.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day moving average is $4.26. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $1.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 81.10% and a negative return on equity of 119.40%. The business had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. ChargePoint’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChargePoint news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in ChargePoint by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,217,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in ChargePoint by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,286,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,677,000 after acquiring an additional 229,805 shares during the last quarter. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth $35,628,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ChargePoint by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,942,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,654,000 after acquiring an additional 301,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

