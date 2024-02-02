Analysts Set Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) PT at $26.71

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

CCRN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of CCRN opened at $21.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $764.51 million, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.98. Cross Country Healthcare has a 12-month low of $15.65 and a 12-month high of $31.82.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $442.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.90 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cross Country Healthcare

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total value of $117,362.37. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,636,335.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William J. Burns sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $320,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,656,560.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 5,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $117,362.37. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 168,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,636,335.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 84,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing, and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, recruiting, and value-added total talent solutions, including temporary and permanent placement of travel and local nurse and, allied professionals; temporary placement of healthcare leaders within nursing, allied, physician, and human resources; managed services programs services; education healthcare services; in-home care services; and outsourcing services.

Featured Articles

