Analysts Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the bank will earn $4.25 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.70 per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Equity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $32.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.70. The stock has a market cap of $499.28 million, a P/E ratio of 68.94 and a beta of 0.90. Equity Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Equity Bancshares’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQBK. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 255.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

