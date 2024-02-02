Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) CTO Sells $28,920.00 in Stock

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $28,920.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 39,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,573.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kulesh Shanmugasundaram also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 12,000 shares of Angi stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total transaction of $28,560.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ANGI opened at $2.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.91. Angi Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.54 and a 12 month high of $4.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. Angi had a negative net margin of 5.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.51%. The business had revenue of $371.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Angi Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ANGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Angi from $3.25 to $2.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Angi from $4.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Angi from $2.20 to $2.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Angi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Angi by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,430,138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,732,000 after buying an additional 1,983,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Angi by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,428,182 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,964,000 after buying an additional 556,774 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Angi by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,645,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Angi by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,563,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 161,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in Angi by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 1,514,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company's Ads and Leads, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

