Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Shares Acquired by Forefront Analytics LLC

Forefront Analytics LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Free Report) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC owned 0.06% of Annexon worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANNX. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Annexon by 630.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Annexon by 31.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Annexon in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Annexon by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annexon in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Annexon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Annexon in a report on Monday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.14.

Insider Transactions at Annexon

In other news, Director Muneer A. Satter bought 350,000 shares of Annexon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at $21,329,349.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ted Yednock sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $94,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Muneer A. Satter acquired 350,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.88 per share, with a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,406,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,329,349.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Annexon Stock Down 4.0 %

Annexon stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.07. 369,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,444. The company has a market cap of $216.69 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.99. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $7.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average of $2.99.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.07. Equities research analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Annexon Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune, neurodegenerative, and ophthalmic disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

