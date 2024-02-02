Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Gap Down to $7.57

Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.57, but opened at $7.32. Anywhere Real Estate shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 44,426 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOUS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Anywhere Real Estate from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Anywhere Real Estate from $9.50 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 80.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 609.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 5,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 97.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

