AON (NYSE:AON) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.07 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.89 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.06. The stock had a trading volume of 462,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,107. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. The company has a market capitalization of $59.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $306.46 and its 200 day moving average is $320.15. AON has a 12 month low of $280.89 and a 12 month high of $347.37.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AON by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in AON by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in AON by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of AON from $352.00 to $342.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of AON from $304.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on AON from $331.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on AON from $340.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.31.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

