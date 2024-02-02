Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $160.00 to $158.00. The stock had previously closed at $186.86, but opened at $179.86. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Apple shares last traded at $182.59, with a volume of 22,977,368 shares trading hands.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AAPL. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.51.

Get Apple alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Apple

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apple

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total transaction of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,365,688.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $1,058,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,601,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,767 shares of company stock worth $25,248,740 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $221,753,959,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734,393 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,897,858 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,288,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,084 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after purchasing an additional 569,066,184 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,538,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $56,396,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Apple by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 234,017,381 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $38,589,468,000 after buying an additional 7,736,013 shares during the last quarter. 58.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $190.74 and its 200-day moving average is $184.40.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.