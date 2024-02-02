AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) were up 3.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.36. Approximately 633,771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,945,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of AppLovin from $48.00 to $58.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $40.00 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AppLovin from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Get AppLovin alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on AppLovin

AppLovin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 146.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day moving average is $38.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $864.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.43 million. AppLovin had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total transaction of $14,229,296.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $225,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 325,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total value of $12,857,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,088,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,425,886.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 383,539 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $14,229,296.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,419.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,337,662 shares of company stock worth $51,027,923. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in AppLovin by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 30,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AppLovin by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in AppLovin by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

(Get Free Report)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.