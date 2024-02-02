Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 5.550-6.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.820. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.3 billion-$21.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.7 billion. Aptiv also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.55-6.05 EPS.

APTV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Aptiv from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $120.00.

APTV traded up $0.28 on Friday, reaching $83.78. 1,630,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,131,571. Aptiv has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $124.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.92. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,817,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,449,785,000 after purchasing an additional 340,939 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $628,481,000 after buying an additional 123,352 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,261,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after buying an additional 663,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

