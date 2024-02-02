Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their overweight rating on shares of Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

NYSE:ACHR opened at $4.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Archer Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $7.49.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.21. Research analysts anticipate that Archer Aviation will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Archer Aviation

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

In other news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $79,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 281,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Andy Missan sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total value of $79,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 281,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,181.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Marc E. Lore sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total value of $944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,926,358 shares in the company, valued at $164,765,512.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,907,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,908 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,666,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,188,000 after purchasing an additional 782,452 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 11,754,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,324,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,613,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,872,000 after acquiring an additional 649,634 shares in the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

