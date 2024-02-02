Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.1% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.9% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 13,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 41.9% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ADM traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.58. 1,437,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,153,814. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $87.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.97 and a 200-day moving average of $74.82.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 25.07%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $116.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.08.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

(Free Report)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

