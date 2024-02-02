Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) PT Raised to $20.00

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Ares Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Capital

NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Ares Capital has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $20.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.62.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 137.2% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 2,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

