Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Shares Down 4.9% Following Insider Selling

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) was down 4.9% during trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $257.31 and last traded at $258.72. Approximately 932,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 1,566,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $271.96.

Specifically, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at $522,193.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total transaction of $4,125,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at $669,139.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total transaction of $60,310.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,193.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 207,398 shares of company stock worth $47,874,300 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $223.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Arista Networks from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Arista Networks from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Arista Networks Stock Up 1.7 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $206.40. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 135.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 34,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 19,602 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $175,274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,738 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $676,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,268,588 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,511,828,000 after purchasing an additional 353,253 shares during the period. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

