Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 259 Shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Churchill Downs by 96.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Churchill Downs during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Downs by 100.0% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHDN. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Churchill Downs from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Churchill Downs in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Churchill Downs from $145.00 to $138.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.43.

Shares of CHDN opened at $122.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 1.06. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a 52 week low of $106.45 and a 52 week high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.382 dividend. This is a boost from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.35%. Churchill Downs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.07%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming segments. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming.

