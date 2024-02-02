Arizona State Retirement System Acquires 988 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 83,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 202.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,148,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,287,000 after acquiring an additional 768,965 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 5,725.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,614,837 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,116 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pure Storage by 106.7% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 465,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,563,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total transaction of $600,802.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares in the company, valued at $2,065,278.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

PSTG opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.82. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.14 and a fifty-two week high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $36.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $762.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Pure Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSTG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.94.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

